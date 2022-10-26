Nothing launches design heavy Ear Stick TWS

Nothing Ear Stick TWS | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nothing on Wednesday launched a new half-ear TWS, Ear Stick, expanding its product portfolio to three. The Nothing Ear Stick TWS weighs heavily on design as its charging case is inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes.

The Nothing Ear Stick TWS earbuds will be sold on Flipkart and Myntra in India starting November 17, priced at ₹8,499.

The half ear TWS earbuds feature 12.6mm drivers, up to 7 hours of playback time, as claimed, with additional 29 hours in the case. The Nothing Ear Stick TWS comes with gesture controls to manage the audio, calls and assistant. The company also claims that the Ear Stick earbuds cut out the noise.

The charging case gets the Type-C port for charging. The Ear Stick earbuds are IP54 rated for water and sweat resistance. Nothing has incorporated Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair features. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The London-based tech start up now owns three products; Ear 1, Phone 1 and Ear Stick. Nothing claims to sold over 560,000 units of its first product, Ear 1, to date. Following that, it launched its first smartphone, Phone 1, in July 2022.

“As we’re about to cross one million products sold worldwide, I can’t wait for people to get their hands on our third product, Ear (stick). It balances comfort while delivering our most advanced sound experience to date. The case is inspired by lipstick silhouettes and features a unique, yet functional, twist opening,” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.