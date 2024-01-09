January 09, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

MSI unveiled its latest AI-powered laptops lineup with Neural Processing Unit (NPU) built-in Intel Core Ultra processor at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The company also announced its foray into the handheld gaming market with Claw, the first gaming handheld equipped with the Intel Core Ultra Processor.

MSI gaming laptops

MSI introduced its updated 18-inch gaming laptop series featuring the Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and the Stealth 18 AI studio.

The Titan 18 HX and Raider 18 HX comes equipped with Intel’s 14th gen Core i9 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics, while the Stealth 18 AI Studio boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

The Titan 18 HX also features a new vapor chamber cooler thermal solution, which the company claims is the biggest in the market. The device also supports MSI OverBoost Ultra, delivering 270W total power, while the Raider 18 HX provides 250W full total power.

The Titan 18 HX, Raider 18 HX, and Stealth 18 AI Studio all feature a brand-new 18-inch large display for a borderless gaming horizon. Standout features include an 18-inch 4K 120Hz mini-LED display, offering ultra-high resolutions, DisplayHDR 1000, and wide color gamut coverage.

MSI also unveiled laptops for mainstream gamers that include the Sword HX/ Cyborg/ Thin 15 and productivity laptops with the Prestige series.

The Prestige series laptops will come powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

Leading the lineup is the ultralight Prestige 16 AI, weighing only 1.5kg. It houses a robust 99.9WHr battery capable of 19hrs battery life. The Prestige 14 AI follows suit with a thin and powerful design, featuring the largest battery (90Whrs) in the 14-inch class. Both models, available in 16-inch and 14-inch versions, support up to PD 3.1 140W charging.

Gaming handheld

Along with the updated gaming laptop series, MSI also unveiled its first handheld gaming device powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors. Named Claw, the device features Intel XeSS technology that adds support for even AAA titles.

The handheld comes with a 53Whr battery capacity, a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz.

“In our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our users, we aim to address market pain points and dedicate efforts to handled space,” Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BY GM of MSI, said.

Laptops for content creators

MSI refreshed its content creation product line with the new Creator Z17 HX Studio, Creator 16 AI Studio, Creator M14, and Creator M16 HX.

The Creator Z17 HX Studio features a vapor chamber cooler thermal design. The new Creator 16 AI Studio also features a 16:10 OLED display and weighs less than 2 kg.

MSI also introduced the Creator M14 and Creator M16 HX to cater to the diverse preferences and requirements in the content creation space.

