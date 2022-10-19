Apple launches redesigned iPad and two new iPad Pro models 

While the Pro models will be powered by the M2 chip, the redesigned iPad comes with the A14 Bionic chip | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Apple on Tuesday, released its new range of iPads that include a redesigned 10-generation iPad and two new iPad Pro models.

The 10-generation iPad comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, with no home button or headphone jack, Touch ID on the power button, flatter edges and a sleeker look.

The iPads also gets Wi-Fi 6 and support for 5G.

The iPad will feature a 12MP ultrawide front camera which will now be placed along the landscape edge of the device. The rear camera has also been updated and will support 4K video shooting.

The new iPad Pro models will come in two screen sizes, one with a 12.9-inch and 11-inch screens. However, functionally they will be the same.

Both the iPads Pro models will come with a new feature wherein they will be able to detect the Apple Pencil hovering above the display. This will allow for addition of UI features based on the placement of the pencil.

The iPad Pro models will also come with Wi-Fi 6E network with support for a broader range of 5G bands for enhanced connectivity.

Apple has brought USB-C across the new devices.

The new 10-generation iPad has been priced at ₹44,900, while the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models cost ₹81,900 and ₹1,12,900 respectively. The devices will be available starting from 28 October.