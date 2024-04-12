ADVERTISEMENT

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried appeals 25-year prison sentence

April 12, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Sam Bankman-Fried, a former billionaire and crypto mogul, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud and multiple related charges

The Hindu Bureau

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his sentencing proceedings [File] | Photo Credit: JANE ROSENBERG

The convicted ex-CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, appealed his prison term around two weeks after he was sentenced to 25 years for fraud and multiple related charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bankman-Fried’s legal team decided to appeal back on March 28 as he was sentenced, even though he had received a much shorter jail term than the maximum time limit of 110 years for his crimes.

The former billionaire’s legal team will likely try to argue in the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan made mistakes that resulted in Bankman-Fried being treated wrongly, Reuters reported on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FTX crypto exchange crashed in November 2022 after investors tried to pull billions of dollars of funds and revealed a liquidity shortage. It was later established that Bankman-Fried had been misusing their funds to support a sister trading firm called Alameda Research.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What does Sam Bankman-Fried’s sentencing mean for crypto? | Explained

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

During the trial, Bankman-Fried’s erratic behaviour had frustrated even the judge as the former FTX chief seemed unable or unwilling to give straightforward answers to direct questions about his business operations.

As former colleagues testified against him, Bankman-Fried’s legal team spoke about his autism, social awkwardness, love for math, and genuine intentions as a businessman.

Customers lost $8 billion as a result of his actions, and Judge Kaplan cast serious doubt on Bankman-Fried’s claims that investors could be paid back.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US