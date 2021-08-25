Facebook launches virtual reality-powered workspace features

25 August 2021 14:26 IST

Facebook has introduced Horizon Workrooms, an app that will enable users to collaborate with colleagues using virtual reality (VR) with the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

The “mixed reality experience” that will allow users to connect their physical desk and compatible keyboard with the virtual room. Users will also be able to access and share files from their computer in the virtual room. They can write on a virtual whiteboard, export contents and share them as images on a computer.

“Workrooms works across both virtual reality and the web and is designed to improve your teams ability to collaborate, come or communicate, and connect remotely, through the power of VR,” the company said in a statement.

To personalise the experience, Facebook has enabled users to create custom looks or avatars, helping them feel like they’re really with their colleagues. Additionally, low latency spatial audio support with will make conversations sound real and flow smoothly, according to the company.

The tech giant has also extended support for hand tracking, which will allow users to control the keyboard and other features using their hands. The app will support up to 50 people on a video call, and up to 16 people in the virtual room, Facebook noted.

Facebook clarified it does not use work conversations and materials to show ads on the platform, and said that no third-party apps can access or view the material either.

Workrooms Horizon is Facebook’s step ahead to create the metaverse, a world beyond mixed reality that is capable of powering the next generation of the Internet.