Technology

Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 million euros

Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 million euros | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters AMSTERDAM: July 19, 2022 09:29 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:51 IST

The Dutch central bank (DNB) on Monday said it had fined Binance, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, 3.3 million euros ($3.35 million) for offering services in the Netherlands without being registered in the country.

The fine was issued in April 2022, following a public warning issued against Binance in August 2021, DNB said. The bank said in a statement that Binance in June had indicated it would appeal. 

