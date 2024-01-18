Cognizant collaborates with Microsoft to launch AI Innovation Assistant

January 18, 2024 12:58 pm | Updated 12:58 pm IST

IT services and consulting company Cognizant has collaborated with Microsoft to launch an AI-powered tool called the Innovation Assistant. Built on the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, the tool will augment the IT firm’s internal innovation programme, Bluebolt.

The assistant will gather enterprise knowledge and “enable greater creativity and innovation among teams of Cognizant employees working to solve client challenges across industries,” the company said. Bluebolt was started as an initiative that connected employees across the organisation to contribute to innovation.

“Together with Microsoft, we are harnessing the power of generative AI to revolutionize our approach to innovation, with the goal of ensuring we, and our clients, stay ahead in a rapidly evolving business environment,” Ravi Kumar S, the company’s CEO said in a statement.

In May last year, the company also partnered with Google Cloud to open a series of AI Innovation hubs in Bangalore, London and San Francisco. Besides, a new program that will train Cognizant employees on AI tech will also be offered to clients.

“It’s amazing to see the power of gen AI enable innovation at different levels of an organization with Cognizant’s Innovation Assistant. They have used AI to create a platform that unlocks the potential of individuals and teams,” said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft, India & South Asia. “Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, Cognizant’s platform is a force multiplier that aims to enable customers to gain access to insights from enterprise data and stay ahead in the ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Last year in August, Cognizant announced that it will invest $1 billion in generative artificial intelligence over three years, covering platform, personnel, partnerships, information technology (IT), and mergers and acquisitions.

