Canva introduces documents, websites, whiteboards in newly launched suite of workplace products

The multimedia and graphic design company’s latest work suite is competing with MS Teams and the Google ecosystem, as it takes aim at ‘legacy design tools’

Sahana Venugopal
September 14, 2022 18:06 IST

Canva introduces documents, websites, whiteboards in newly launched suite of workplace products | Photo Credit: Canva

The multimedia editing and graphic design company Canva unveiled on Wednesday a ‘Visual Worksuite’ with products and offerings competing with those launched by MS Teams and the Google ecosystem.

Some of the new offerings include Canva Docs to design documents, Canva Websites offering services similar to Wordpress, Canva Whiteboards for remote collaboration, Video Background Remover, Data Visualisation, Remote Control for Presentations, and an expansion of Canva Print which is used for customising physical products.

Canva’s press note published on Wednesday stated that it already had more than four million paying customers using its Canva for Teams solution, in professional and business settings.

“This has more than tripled in the last twelve months as companies such as Zoom, Salesforce, PayPal, Reddit, Sony Music and OrangeTheory replace legacy design tools with Canva’s all-in-one platform,” noted the company.

Exploring Canva’s website feature on a free, personal account showed that users could choose either a blank canvas or any of the available templates to design their own website, and publish it with a free Canva domain or their own domain.

Larger tech companies such as Microsoft and Google already offer a number of tools for creating documents, facilitating remote work, and designing websites. However, Canva’s selling point is that it makes digital design and multimedia projects easy for users who do not have advanced technical knowledge or large tech budgets.

In 2021, the Australian company was valued at $40 billion after raising $200 million in an investment round. 

“Canva’s new Visual Worksuite comes as the company marks the milestone of more than 85 million global users, who now produce more than 180 designs every second,” said the company statement.

