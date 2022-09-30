A company photo of the Boult Maverick TWS earphones | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

While gamers and music critics both long for near total immersion in their chosen soundscapes, each listener’s choice of gear will be drastically different. Can one pair of true wireless earphones truly do it all for both these listeners? We received the Maverick TWS earphones from the Boult Audio company, which boasts of over 5 million units sold. With a series of tests, we investigated whether music lovers and busy professionals might also consider this gaming-oriented TWS product priced at ₹1,799. Here’s what we found.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

In the box

Boult Audio provides two true wireless earphones, one charging case, a Type-C charging cable, a warranty document, the user manual, and two extra ear-tips in a small but sturdy cardboard box that’s well suited to be a gift.

Design

It would not be an understatement to say that we experienced something akin to love at first sight while unboxing the device. The compact black charging shell comes with a translucent lid that is beautifully highlighted by the turquoise LED light strip circling the front of the case. It gently pulses several times when the case is opened and is easy to locate in the dark without being intrusive. We would love to see more such cyberpunk designs from international brands as well. The earphones too have turquoise light rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, they fall below expectations in terms of overall design. Black with grey coverings, the earphone’s plastic is crude, has rough creases, and lacks a sleek finish. Part of the top-heavy earphone goes into the ear canal along with the bud, which leads to the plastic body getting stained.

Boult Maverick: Stylish, affordable earphones with some rude shocks | Photo Credit: Sahana Venugopal

Audio quality

As soon as you insert the Boult Maverick earphones, you are ready for an immersive music or gaming experience. However, what the listener receives instead is a near heart attack as the automated voice informing you whether the earphones are connected or disconnected is set at maximum volume, regardless of the device volume. This is a flaw which must be corrected immediately, as users run the risk of hearing loss or shock. It also disrupts a gamer’s experience during crucial moments. After several such mishaps, I learned to wait five seconds before putting in the earphones until I was sure the announcement was over. This inconvenience will not be tolerated by many users.

The Boult Maverick is largely aimed at gamers, which explains the ultra-amplified bass and immersive sound, well complemented by the earphones’ environmental noise cancellation and 10mm drivers. But make no mistake; not everyone will appreciate this set-up. While gamers can lose themselves in the ambience of their worlds and battles without being distracted from their quests, music lovers are likely to experience a strong “blocked ear” effect where the bass drowns out delicate instrumentals.

Also Read |Google Pixel Buds Pro: Superior noise cancellation at the premium end

In order to bring the subtle details closer, listeners will have to turn up the volume to uncomfortably high levels. But while orchestral and classical symphonies come with an unsatisfactory lo-fi effect, vocals are well captured. This actually makes the device a perfect match for not just gamers, but also professionals who field a lot of calls, or those who enjoy podcasts.

There was not any noticeable difference between the Boult Maverick’s music and combat modes.

Daily use vs specs

For its price point, the Boult Maverick offers a fine all-round experience and covers basic audio requirements. The in-ear fit is light and easy but can be adjusted for a deeper fit as well.

Rated IPX5 in terms of water resistance, the earphones should be safe to wear while sweating. However, due to the in-ear fit, the Boult Maverick earbuds tend to slip out when the listener is jogging, jumping, or doing aerobic activity.

The Bluetooth range is around 10 metres. The tap controls were quick, easy to learn, and satisfactory.

Battery Life

The Boult Maverick reports it has 24 hours of playtime, and fast-charging to get the listener 100 minutes of life after 10 minutes of charging.

We were impressed by the device’s battery life and used the earphones for 3-5 hours a day for close to a week, before the earphones battery abruptly dropped from 100% to 0% without any warning. The charging case was also fully drained a day or two after this. A more accurate battery level indicator would have greatly enhanced the device. Still, the Maverick’s battery life will make it an indispensable tool for gamers, callers, and frequent travellers.

Another issue with the device’s battery life is that the charging case is compatible with a Type-C cable, but mostly with the one supplied by the company. Due to the shape of the charging case, other Type-C cables do not fit well into the slot and charging can be sporadic.

Verdict

These TWS earphones certainly pack a punch at a very affordable price. The case’s cyberpunk design is fresh and attractive, though the earphones could have looked more polished. The Boult Maverick serves as a dependable tool for most gamers and working professionals, but music lovers are bound to be let down by the blocked-ear audio effect. The case needs to be compatible with more Type-C chargers. Most importantly, the company needs to lower the default volume of its automated voice in order to safeguard users’ hearing.