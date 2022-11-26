Binance CEO Zhao says don't fight crypto, regulate it

November 26, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - ATHENS

Regulation of cryptocurrencies has come into sharp focus following the collapse of several platforms culminating in the crash of the FTX currency exchange.

Reuters

A file photo of Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance speaking at an event in Athens, Greece | Photo Credit: Reuters

Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Friday regulation rather than opposition of the crypto sector is a better option for world governments as digital currencies become more mainstream.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Regulation of crypto currencies has come into sharp focus following the collapse of several platforms, culminating in the crash of the FTX currency exchange earlier this month.

"I think most governments now understand that adoption will happen regardless. It's better to regulate the industry instead of trying to fight against it," Zhao said, speaking at a Binance event in Athens.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The opaque world of crypto came into the spotlight when FTX, a crypto exchange, filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Nov. 11 after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days.

The collapse has left an estimated 1 million creditors facing losses totalling billions of dollars.

ALSO READ
Two arrested in Estonia linked to $575 million crypto fraud and money laundering

Nonetheless, Zhao said he expected the industry to recover. "(This year) was a very nasty year, the last two months too much has happened. I think now we see the industry is healthier... just because FTX happened it does not mean that every other business is bad," he said.

Asked whether he saw countries adding crypto currencies such as Bitcoin to their reserves in the future, Zhao said he expected countries to start, particularly those which did not have their own currency.

"The smaller countries will start first, I think," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US