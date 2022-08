Apple Inc has set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to return to office at least three days a week | Photo Credit: AP

Apple Inc has set a September 5 deadline for corporate employees to return to office at least three days a week, a Bloomberg News report said on Monday.

The company, which told its employees of the new plan on Monday, will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and a regular third day that will be determined by individual teams, the report said.

The iPhone maker did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Apple joins several technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office as COVID cases ease.

Earlier in June, Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters.