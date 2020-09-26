Amazon's hardware event: All you need to know about it

26 September 2020 12:50 IST

Amazon has launched an autonomous indoor camera that can fly to specified areas inside a house, and give multiple viewpoints with just one camera.

Amazon unveiled a spherical Echo device, indoor drone camera, gaming platform and some new features in Alexa at its hardware event.

Echo

The new Echo combines features of Echo and Echo Plus, and it is spherical with an LED light ring at its base. It has a 3-inch woofer, 1.6-inch speaker, and can sense acoustics around it to fine-tune audio playback.

The Echo Dot’s LED screen will display clock, timer, alarm, and temperature reading. The Kids edition comes with colorful Panda and Tiger prints. It will allow children to set animal sound alarm, and call approved friends and family.

The Echo Show 10 has a 13 MP wide-angle camera, and a 10-inch rotating HD display that can automatically rotate at its axis to face the user as they move around the room and interact with Alexa.

The device will also support Zoom, and Amazon Chime video conferencing, later this year.

Alexa new features

Alexa’s new Guard Plus feature will help users protect their home and family. It will alert them on potential emergencies, intrusion, and give them access to emergency helpline.

When the feature is set to Away Mode, Alexa can detect sounds like footsteps or doors closing in users' homes, and alert them. It can warn users via their Echo devices.

Alexa will also be able to recognize more sounds like a baby crying, someone coughing or snoring. Users will be able to set up routines like turning on the light in their bedroom when Alexa detects the sound of a baby crying.

Ring indoor Cam

Amazon also launched an autonomous indoor camera, called Ring Always Home Cam. The drone can automatically fly to specified areas inside a house, and give multiple viewpoints with just one camera.

It records only when it’s flying. When not in use, the camera is blocked. The drone returns to the charging point, when its battery is about to drain.

Gaming Platform

Amazon also launched Luna, a new cloud gaming service that will enable users to play games on their own screens. Luna delivers the games without lengthy downloads, expensive hardware or complicated configuration.

Users can control their games with a new Luna controller that is Alexa-enabled and connects directly to the cloud.

The games will be available on the new Luna+ app. Users can access popular games like Control, Resident Evil 7.

Amazon is also working with Ubisoft for developing a new gaming channel, which will be available through Luna.

The gaming service will be offered at an introductory price of $5.99 a month, and Luna controller will be available for an introductory price of $49.99.