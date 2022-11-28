Amazon Inc. shuts down wholesale distribution unit; its third business closure in India

November 28, 2022 03:18 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

Amazon Distribution focused on catering to purchase needs of small neighbourhood stores through a dedicated portal. 

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Amazon logo seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Amazon is shutting down Amazon Distribution, the company’s wholesale e-commerce website that caters to small neighbourhood stores in India. 

The platform was live around Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. 

The program will be discontinued in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners. Amazon Distribution, the wholesale e-commerce website, is being discontinued as part of the annual operating planning review process, an Amazon spokesperson told The Hindu

“We remain committed to India and will continue to invest across those areas where we can bring value to our customers including Grocery, Smartphones and Consumer Electronics, Fashion & Beauty, as well as our B2B offerings such as Amazon Business”, the company shared. 

Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

With the announcement, the global e-commerce giant has cumulatively shut down three businesses in India over the past week. 

Earlier, on Friday, Amazon had announced that it will be shutting down its food-delivery business, which it was testing in the country. Earlier in the week, the company had also shared that it will be shutting down the Amazon Academy platform that was launched early last year amid the boom in virtual learning during the Covid pandemic. 

