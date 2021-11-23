30% people do not mind installing stalkerware on their partner's phone, Kaspersky says

23 November 2021 17:22 IST

Stalkerware enables a perpetrator to digitally monitor another person’s private life through a mobile device without the victim’s consent.

Three out of 10 people are willing to install stalkerware, an online monitoring software on their partner's phone to secretly track their activities, according to a survey by digital privacy company Kaspersky.

The software lies hidden on a device and provides access to an array of personal data, like device location, browser history, text messages or social media chats.

The highest agreement level on monitoring comes from respondents in the Asia-Pacific region followed by Europe and the Americas.

Kaspersky's global survey included more than 21,000 participants in 21 countries talking about their attitudes towards privacy and digital stalking in intimate relationships.