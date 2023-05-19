Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wins NASA contract to build astronaut lunar lander

May 19, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - WASHINGTON, May 19

A team led by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft to send astronauts to and from the moon’s surface, NASA’s chief announced on Friday, capping a high-stakes contest.

NASA's decision will give the agency a second ride to the Moon under its Artemis program after it awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX $3 billion in 2021 to land astronauts on the moon for the first time since the final Apollo mission in 1972.

Those initial missions using SpaceX's Starship system are slated for later this decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday's announcement in Washington evokes deja vu for Amazon.com founder Bezos and defence contractor Dynetics Inc, the head of a partnership with Northrop Grumman.

Those companies lost out to SpaceX for the 2021 contract, part of an initial moon lander procurement program. NASA under that program said it could pick up to two companies, but blamed budget constraints for only going with SpaceX.

This new contract offers a second chance for Bezos, who since founding Blue Origin in 2000 has invested billions into the company to compete for high-profile commercial and government space contracts with SpaceX, a dominant force in satellite launches and human spaceflight.

Also Read | Artemis: Why it may be the last mission for NASA astronauts

After losing in 2021, Blue Origin unsuccessfully fought to overturn NASA's decision to ignore its Blue Moon lander, first with a watchdog agency and then in court.

Blue Origin and lawmakers had pressured NASA to award a second lunar lander contract to promote commercial competition and ensure the agency has a backup ride to the moon. NASA in early 2022 announced the program for a second lander contract.

NASA chief Bill Nelson said at the time: "I promised competition, so here it is."

Also Read | Science This Week | NASA names astronauts for Artemis II mission, new isotope of uranium found and more

Blue Origin has said little about its latest moon lander proposal beyond naming its corporate partners: Lockheed Martin , Boeing, spacecraft software firm Draper, and robotics firm Astrobotic.

Northrop Grumman, previously a key partner in Blue Origin's unsuccessful Blue Moon bid in 2021, switched teams to join its former rival Dynetics.

NASA's multi-spacecraft plan for the Artemis moonshots involves its Space Launch System rocket launching astronauts toward the moon aboard the Lockheed-built Orion capsule. That will dock in space with a lunar lander that will ferry the crew the rest of the way to the moon's surface.