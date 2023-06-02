  • In March 2023, a study was published in Science Advances that offered to help accelerate healing in such cases – using a wearable, wireless, mechanically flexible “smart bandage” as big as a finger. This device, according to researchers, can deliver drugs while monitoring the healing status and transmitting data to a smartphone.
  • The device, built in Dr. Gao’s lab, is assembled on a soft, stretchable polymer that helps the bandage maintain contact with and stick to the skin. The bioelectronic system consists of biosensors that monitor biomarkers in the wound exudate.
  • The major advantage of this dressing, according to him, is that it doesn’t have to be removed frequently to monitor the status and apply antibiotics. So the bandage could also reduce the number of hospital visits.