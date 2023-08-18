ISRO releases two videos of the Moon on August 18

August 18, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 18 released two videos of the moon which was captured by India’s third moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

The first video shows the moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) on August 15, 2023, and in the second one the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 has taken a video of the moon just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module on August 17, 2023.

The lander module on August 17 successfully separated from the propulsion module after 44 days of travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thanks for the ride, mate! 👋’ said the Lander Module (LM). LM is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow around 1600 Hrs., IST.” the space agency posted on social media platform X after the successful separation.

This is the third video released by the ISRO after the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. On August 6 it shared its first video of the moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT