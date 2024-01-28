INSAT-3DS satellite flagged off to Sriharikota

January 28, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has said that the INSAT-3DS satellite has been flagged off to the launch port at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The INSAT-3DS satellite is an exclusive meteorological satellite realised by ISRO with the primary objective to provide continuity of services to the existing in-orbit INSAT-3D and 3DR satellites and significantly enhancing the capabilities of the INSAT system. The satellite is likely to be launched onboard the GSLV F14 next month.

ISRO said that the satellite had successfully completed satellite assembly, integration and testing activities at U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

“Pre-Shipment Review was held with the participation of members from the user community on January 25, 2024,” ISRO said.

The space agency added that the satellite is a user funded project with the Ministry of Earth Science, configured around ISRO’s well proven I-2k bus platform with a lift-off mass of 2275 kg. Indian Industries have also significantly contributed in the making of the satellite.

The satellite is designed for enhanced meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning, with state-of-the-art payloads viz., 6 channel Imager and 19 channel Sounder meteorology payloads, communication payloads viz., the Data Relay Transponder (DRT) and Satellite aided Search and Rescue (SAS&R) transponder.

The DRT instrument receives meteorological, hydrological and oceanographic data from automatic Data Collection Platforms / Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) and augments the weather forecasting capabilities.

The SAS&R transponder is incorporated in the satellite to relay a distress signal / alert detection from the beacon transmitters for search and rescue services with global receive coverage.

