India's first private rocket to be launched between November 12-16

The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh', will carry three customer payloads and is set for launch from ISRO's launchpad at Sriharikota

PTI New Delhi
November 08, 2022 17:22 IST

Co-founders of Skyroot Aerospace with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, who unveiled the mission patch of ‘Prarambh’, India’s first private rocket launch | Photo Credit: Twitter/@SkyrootA

India's first privately developed rocket — Vikram-S — is set for a launch between November 12 and 16, Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace announced on Tuesday.

The maiden mission of Skyroot Aerospace, named 'Prarambh' (the beginning), will carry three customer payloads and is set for launch from Indian Space Research Organisation's launchpad at Sriharikota.

“A launch window between November 12 and 16 has been notified by authorities, the final date being confirmed based on weather conditions,” Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Kumar Chandana said.

New era for Indian space sector

With this mission, Skyroot Aerospace is set to become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

“The Vikram-S rocket is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle which would carry three customer payloads and help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of space launch vehicles,” Naga Bharath Daka, Chief Operating Officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said in a statement.

Mr. Chandana said Skyroot could build and get the Vikram-S rocket mission-ready in such a short time only because of the invaluable support from ISRO and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre).

Tribute to Vikram Sarabhai

Skyroot's launch vehicles are named 'Vikram' as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai.

Based in Hyderabad, Skyroot builds state-of-the-art space launch vehicles for launching commercial satellites to space. It aims to disrupt entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and space-flight by advancing its mission to make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all, the statement said.

