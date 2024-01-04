  • Given the number of fatalities due to landslides in India, a national landslide susceptibility map can help identify the most dangerous areas and help allocate resources for mitigation strategies better. Unfortunately, India didn’t have a landslide susceptibility map at the scale of the whole country then – so Manabendra Saharia, an assistant professor in the civil engineering department and head of the HydroSense Lab at IIT Delhi, wanted to make one.
  • Saharia and his student gathered information from across the country on 16 such factors, which they called landslide conditioning factors. They said GeoSadak, an online system that has data on the national road network in India, was particularly helpful because it displayed data on roads even outside cities.
  • After all the analyses, and with the help of GSI’s extensive collection of landslide data, they developed a high-resolution landslide susceptibility map. This map, which they called the ‘Indian Landslide Susceptibility Map’, is the first of its kind by virtue of being on a national scale, leaving out no locations in the country. 