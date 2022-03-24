  • Mathematics, when it's done and perfect, is absolutely perfect and simple. If things are not simple, then they're not done.
  • It's good to think critically, examine your beliefs, understand why they're commonly held, and then maybe, in certain circumstances, you have to modify them slightly, to make them work better. That's what has helped me understand mathematics better.
  • In math, we sort of had this certain point, we don't know any absolute fact, in some sense, unless it involves finite systems, but anything that involves something like calculus with an infinite system can only be rigorous and known to be true relative to this basic starting point.