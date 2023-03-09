Explained | What are ISRO and NASA aiming to achieve with the NISAR satellite? Premium

NISAR is scheduled for a launch in 2024 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The facts The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday received the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite from the U.S. space agency in Bengaluru.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and ISRO are jointly working on the all-weather, earth-observing mission scheduled for a 2024 launch. ALSO READ NASA hands over NISAR satellite to ISRO The background NISAR is the first satellite mission that will collect radar data in two microwave bandwidth regions – the L-band (1-2 gigahertz, commonly used for satellite communication and remote sensing) and the S-band (2-4 GHz, commonly used for satellite communication and weather monitoring) – of the electromagnetic spectrum.

SAR is a type of remote-sensing technology that uses radars instead of optical sensors to create high-resolution images of the earth’s surface. It can penetrate through clouds and vegetation to generate highly-accurate output.

NISAR will image the entire land and ice masses of the earth, 4-6 times a month. The output is expected to be available within a couple of days of the observation, and within hours in cases of disasters. Why it matters NASA and ISRO plan to accomplish the following through NISAR: Disaster mapping: A collection of pre-disaster images will be used to better understand disasters as well as inform governments on the best course of action in future. Satellite observations will also be uninterrupted by weather, hence providing quick and reliable information for rescue operations and loss estimates.

A collection of pre-disaster images will be used to better understand disasters as well as inform governments on the best course of action in future. Satellite observations will also be uninterrupted by weather, hence providing quick and reliable information for rescue operations and loss estimates. Changes in permafrost: NISAR will be programmed to observe global changes in permafrost at regular intervals, updating scientists about its degradation that can consequently impact global water resources, aquatic ecosystems, coastal water levels, etc.

NISAR will be programmed to observe global changes in permafrost at regular intervals, updating scientists about its degradation that can consequently impact global water resources, aquatic ecosystems, coastal water levels, etc. Forests: Forests provide timber, fuel, and a variety of other products, act as carbon sinks – sequestering excess carbon in the atmosphere, purify air and water resources, and provide habitat for multiple plant and animal species. NISAR will monitor global forest resources, their extent, and quality and provide information for their sustainable development and management.

Forests provide timber, fuel, and a variety of other products, act as carbon sinks – sequestering excess carbon in the atmosphere, purify air and water resources, and provide habitat for multiple plant and animal species. NISAR will monitor global forest resources, their extent, and quality and provide information for their sustainable development and management. Agriculture and food security: SAR imaging of crop rotation, growth, and harvest can be used to streamline planned agricultural output and predict and monitor health of crops.

