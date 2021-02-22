DRDO successfully launches VL-SRSAM twice

Indigenously designed and developed Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) by DRDO for Indian Navy underwent two successful launches on February 22, 2021. Twitter/@DRDO_India

Balasore (Odisha)

22 February 2021 22:11 IST

The launches were carried out from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted two successful launches of vertical launch short range surface-to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) off the Odisha coast in Balasore.

Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Navy, the VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, the DRDO said.

The launches were carried out for demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign.

On both the occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. They were tested for minimum and maximum range.

The VL-SRSAM with weapon control system (WCS) was deployed during the trials.

The launches were monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO labs involved in the design and development such as DRDL, RCI, Hyderabad and R&D Engineers, Pune.

The flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various range instruments such as Radar, EOTS and telemetry systems deployed by the ITR, Chandipur.

The trials have proved the effectiveness of the weapon system and few more trials will be conducted shortly before deployment on the ships.

Once deployed, the VL-SRSAM system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Navy.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO on the successful trials. Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test of VL-SRSAM Missile System.

Taking to twitter, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful launch of indigenously developed vertical launch short range surface-to- air-missile (VL-SRSAM)@indiannavy, off the coast of #Odisha.” As a safety measure, the Balasore district administration in consultation with the ITR authority at Chandipur temporarily evacuated 6,322 people residing in five hamlets within 2.5-km radius of the launch pad.

They were put up at the nearest shelter centres in the morning, a revenue official said.