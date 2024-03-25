  • Known to respond to command words such as “sit”, dogs have now been found to conjure up mental representations when they hear known words referring to objects such as a ball, according to a new research that analysed their brain activity.
  • The researchers said it did not matter how many object words a dog understood — known words activated mental representations anyway.
  • The finding that dogs may have a general capacity to understand words in a referential manner, as humans do, can reshape the way scientists think about humans’ uniqueness in using and understanding language, the researchers said.