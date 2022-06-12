  • A team of researchers from the University of Delhi has discovered a unique set of fossilised dinosaur eggs, with one egg nesting within the other at the Dinosaur Fossil National Park, in Dhar District of Madhya Pradesh.
  • The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, talk about the ‘egg-in-egg’ phenomenon in a titanosaurid dinosaur egg found from the Bagh area of Dhar District in Madhya Pradesh.
  • “The new discovery of an ovum-in-ovum egg, characteristic of birds in titanosaurids are for a segmented oviduct as in crocodiles and birds and possible sequential laying of eggs as in birds,” the authors aver.