Mango output is set to increase by 14% this year; heat wave unlikely to impact yields

April 03, 2024 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - New Delhi

India's overall mango production may increase by about 14% to 24 million tonnes this year, ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture Director T. Damodaran said on April 3.

The India Meteorological Department's forecast of a heat wave in the April-May period may not have a significant impact on the mango yield, provided farmers take care of irrigation in May to reduce fruit dropping, he said.

In its latest summer forecast, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted harsher bouts of heat waves that could last for 10-20 days instead of the usual two to four days. Above normal heatwave days are likely to occur over most parts of the south peninsula, central India, east India and plains of northwest India.

"The mango flowering process is a crucial part of the fruit setting process. Thanks to conducive weather, mango flowering is almost over. The pollination is normal and fruit setting has begun. Normal heat waves may not impact yields but will indirectly help the crop," Mr. Damodaran told PTI.

The prospects of the mango crop are good as of now. Total production could increase to 24 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June), as against 21 million tonnes in 2022-23, he said.

The mango output is seen to be bumper in South India, which contributes 50% of the total country's production. Last year, Southern states faced 15% loss due to weather aberrations. However, the situation is better this year, he added.

Mango is an important fruit crop in India and popularly called the 'King of Fruits'. India is a major mango-growing country, contributing nearly 42% of the world's production.

Farmers urged to take precaution against soil moisture stress, pest attacks

According to Mr. Damodaran, climate plays a role in flowering and fruit setting. However, in the event of an above normal heat wave, farmers are required to take precaution and address the soil moisture stress by ensuring mild irrigation, thereby reducing fruit dropping, he said.

He also advised farmers to be cautious about invasive pest attacks, especially thrips insect in mango growing areas of northern plains. He said the thrips population has gone up manifolds in many mango orchards.

