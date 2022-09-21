A push for framework on farmers’ rights at international meet

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at the inauguration of the 9th Session of Governing Body of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, in New Delhi, on September 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the second day of the Governing Body meeting of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), the issue of farmers’ rights remained the focal point of discussions. The Union Agriculture Ministry said India stood for the creation of option for implementation of farmers rights and proposed that use of Global Information System (GIS) for Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture needs capacity building among contracting parties.

The Centre said an expert group on farmers rights was constituted in 2017 with efforts taken by India and the country led the group as co-chair. “India ensured discussion of the group even during pandemic and prepared a set of options and future process for implementing farmers rights in any country,” the release said.

India also pushed for the revival of enhancement of multilateral system as from 2019, all formal meetings of the ITPGRFA were suspended. “India along with Switzerland organised an informal meeting at UN-Geneva and prepared a document for the ninth meeting of the general body to deliberate. As a result, a Contact Group is constituted under the co-chairmanship of India to decide the future process,” the release added.

India also called for capacity building to use the GIS on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture. “India, as member of the Scientific Advisory Committee, proposed that use of GLIS needs capacity building among contracting parties,” the release said and added that the country wants continued efforts towards conservation and sustainable use of Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture. “India, as member of Committee on Conservation and Sustainable Use, proposed joint programs with international and regional organisations/institutes to fulfil this agenda,” the Centre said.