Reader’s Mail

12 December 2021 19:29 IST

Take decision based on ground realities

The whole of Tamil Nadu is getting rain and almost all dams and water bodies are full. Vaigai dam has s storage of more than 70 feet and Vaigai river along Madurai is overflowing. But, still, water supply is meagre. One wonders why water is still supplied for a limited number of days in a week for a limited period. Is it the mindset of the authorities whoever is controlling or Commissioner has to issue an order or a directive to revisit on this method of release of drinking water. The authorities concerned should take action to release water on daily basis and throughout the day. Based on ground realities, their decision should be dynamic.

O. R. Nandagopan,

Uchaparambu Medu

Earthing needed

Earthing has not been done for HT lines that cross near Sakthi Sugars office and near Bose Motor, and a LT line near police station in Tiruppachethi. I request the TANGEDCO authorities to take immediate action.

S. Saravanakumar

Tiruppachethi