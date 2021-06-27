Reader’s Mail

27 June 2021 18:17 IST

Ellis Nagar is apt for library

Of the six places shortlisted for establishing Kalaignar Memorial Library in Madurai, Ellis Nagar is apt. It is near the modern Periyar bus stand where works are nearing completion. Moreover, the road is wide and the area is serene.

P. K. Ashok,

Madurai

Extend working hours

It is gladdening to see at least 150 persons waiting in queue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, even as early as 7 a.m. at Elango school near Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. But they have to stand in line for hours for their turn. Since the GRH is a postgraduate teaching institution with adequate manpower, the vaccination can be done for extended hours – from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. - so as to facilitate social distancing and shorten waiting period.

M. Selvaraj,

Madurai

Train to Hyderabad

The South Central Railway plans to extend the daily Hyderabad-Tambaram Charminar Express to Kanniyakumari via Madurai and Tirunelveli, and even the timings have been finalised. It should be approved by the Railway Board and the Thiruvananthapuram division as Kanniyakumari comes under it. MPs from all southern districts must exert pressure on the Railway Minister and officials concerned to make it possible.

Kanniyakumari District Railway Users’ Association

Shift bus stop

The small bus shelter on High Ground Road in Palayamkottai near Christhu Raja Higher Secondary School poses danger when buses stop here when students come out of the school. Many representations have been made to shift it to the eastern side where plenty of space is available. But, now a bigger bus shelter is being built there. I request the authorities to reconsider the move soon, as the lives of students is more important.

Rajakumar Arulanandham,

Palayamkottai

Erratic water supply

Drinking water supply is erratic in Kothaiseri in Puliyoorkurichi panchayat near Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district. Moreover, for a population of 2,000, only one public tap is functioning. I request the authorities to provide better drinking water facilities in the village.

A. Kaja Nazimudeen,

Eruvadi

Faulty SMS

I received an SMS that 20 kg of free rice had been issued to me and send a message to a particular mobile number in case of any grievance. I promptly sent an SMS as I did not receive the commodity from my ration shop on Maalaipettai Street in Virudhunagar. But even after so many months, there is no reply or action. Calling that number was also in vain. The civil supplies authorities should ask the officials concerned to respond promptly to calls and messages of the aggrieved public.

M. V. Ponnuchamy,

Virudhunagar