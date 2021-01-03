Reader’s Mail

03 January 2021 22:03 IST

First aid kit

Most of the city and mofussil buses of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation are not stocked with band aids, gauze cloth and medicines in the first aid boxes. Some buses do not even have the first aid box. Moreover, hand sanitiser, which are an important tool to fight the spread of COVID-19, is not given to passengers in most of the buses. The officials concerned must sort out these issues at the earliest.

M. Sainithii,

Advertising

Advertising

Sholavandan

Full of potholes

The highway stretch between Melur and Tirupattur via Keezhayur, Rengasamypuram, Veerakaliammankoilpatti, Keezhavalavu, E. Malampatti and Kongampatti is in a very bad condition. There are so many potholes. It is very difficult to ride vehicles on this road, especially at night. Many senior citizens and women complain of back pain due to the sorry state of the road. Accidents are also on the rise in this stretch. Highways authorities should immediately take up patch work at least on this road.

M Sundararajan,

Melur