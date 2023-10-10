Letters to The Editor

October 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 09, 2023 11:28 pm IST

The new war

A certain level of responsibility, care, and, most importantly, ‘a solution to the problem at hand’ is expected from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (the party does not miss opportunities to assert our country taking on a leadership role in global affairs as “Vishwa Guru”) when it comes to commenting about the “war-like situation” in Israel and Palestine. In that sense, it is puzzling in what way the BJP’s slogan, “Never forgive, never forget” (Inside pages, October 9), at this juncture, will be useful to dial down the tensions, let alone resolve the conflict. The ruling regime’s ‘policy decision’ of maintaining silence during domestic troubles would have been a better choice even in this international conflict.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

I write this letter as a school-going teenager who is gravely shocked by the recent attack by Hamas on Israel. It pains me exceedingly to see the innocent bearing the brunt of the egoistic whims of those who are in power. The pain, the misery and the trauma that is inflicted on poor souls is inexplicable and unjustifiable. Wordsworth wrote and I quote, “And much it grieved my heart to think/What man has made of man!”

Akshita Mishra,

New Delhi

Board examination

I write this letter as a retired teacher. The Union Ministry of Education’s announcement that Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations “will be held at least twice a year, [being] completely optional, no compulsion”, leads to perplexity. Granting option in a board exam will dilute the purpose of assessment and undermine the performance of students. The NEET and JEE exams have already let the board exams go to rack and ruin. The Board exam marks have lost their share of pie in the admission quota. The board exam system need not be tampered with.

T. Michael Joseph,

Karaikal

Medal haul

India’s performance at the Asian Games was quite a “disciplined” effort, where the shooters called the “shots”, the athletes shone in a race “spearheaded” by Neeraj Chopra’s gold in javelin, where the shuttlers “courted” victory and those in squash, quashed their adversaries. In hockey, India’s prowess was “sticking” out by a mile. All in all, it was a great show.

Hemant Hemmady,

Virar, Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT