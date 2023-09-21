Letters to The Editor — September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 20, 2023 11:26 pm IST

India-Canada ties

To avoid further worsening of diplomatic ties, which will have far-reaching consequences, India and Canada should have a joint fact-finding venture that holds an inquiry into the matter.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

Ignoring credible evidence and raising accusations and counter-accusations will not serve the interests of either India or Canada (Page 1, September 20).

It would be better for Canada to submit all evidence it has, which made it arrive at the conclusion about the killing, in the public domain. This move by Canada is likely to make India state clearly how and why it is refuting the evidence. With all possible information available, the people of both democracies can draw their own conclusions.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Better late than never

The unanimous passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha may be historic, but it appears to be a ploy by the ruling party to reap political benefits. The fact that one has to wait till after the Census and delimitation exercise is a dampener. But still, one can find solace in that it is better late than never.

T.N. Venugopalan,

Kochi

The Hindu at 145

September 20, 1878 is etched in our memory as the birthday of The Hindu. In today’s world of cut-throat competition, The Hindu is built to last.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT