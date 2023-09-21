ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — September 21, 2023
Premium

September 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 20, 2023 11:26 pm IST

India-Canada ties

To avoid further worsening of diplomatic ties, which will have far-reaching consequences, India and Canada should have a joint fact-finding venture that holds an inquiry into the matter.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ignoring credible evidence and raising accusations and counter-accusations will not serve the interests of either India or Canada (Page 1, September 20).

It would be better for Canada to submit all evidence it has, which made it arrive at the conclusion about the killing, in the public domain. This move by Canada is likely to make India state clearly how and why it is refuting the evidence. With all possible information available, the people of both democracies can draw their own conclusions.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Better late than never

The unanimous passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha may be historic, but it appears to be a ploy by the ruling party to reap political benefits. The fact that one has to wait till after the Census and delimitation exercise is a dampener. But still, one can find solace in that it is better late than never.

T.N. Venugopalan,

Kochi

The Hindu at 145

September 20, 1878 is etched in our memory as the birthday of The Hindu. In today’s world of cut-throat competition, The Hindu is built to last.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

letters

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US