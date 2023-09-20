Letters to The Editor — September 20, 2023

September 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 19, 2023 11:17 pm IST

New Sansad

The new Parliament building should be an icon for the aspirational India (Page 1, September 19). Apart from creating comfort zones for lawmakers in a brand new environment, the new space should pave the way for ensuring much-needed parliamentary decorum which was fading rapidly in the old space.

The old Sansad has seen the ugly — uproarious scenes such as walkouts, the raising of placards, sloganeering, disruption of valuable time as well as the use of unparliamentary language.

Many a time the day ended with no transaction of any business leading to colossal waste of tax-payers money. Our parliamentarians should and must take a solemn pledge to ensure absolute decorum in the new environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Slogan shouting, walkouts and other forms of unparliamentary behaviour may suit the script of a commercial movie, but have no place in a wholesome parliamentary session for the simple reason that parliamentary business involves enormous public funds and great expectations from the common man. I hope that business conducted in the new building is not old wine in a new bottle.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

At Colombo

In walloping Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup, Mohammed Siraj knocked the stuffing out of the Lankan top order. But all the credit goes to the Men in Blue for the way they dominated all the teams in all departments of the game, including Pakistan. One was left with a feeling that more bilateral sports interactions are needed between the neighbours.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT