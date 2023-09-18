ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — September 18, 2023
Premium

September 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated September 17, 2023 11:04 pm IST

The path ahead

With as many as 28 Opposition parties on board the INDIA bloc has begun to fancy its chances of upsetting the NDA’s apple cart. But it would certainly be a tall order. While surveys have predicted that the chances of the NDA retaining power are good, the results of the Assembly elections that precede the Lok Sabha election could present a clearer political picture.

Much would hinge on whether the Opposition parties are on the same page when it comes to crucial matters such as seat sharing and putting up common candidates. The performance of INDIA in the larger States would have a bearing on the final results.

C.V. Aravind,

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru

News anchors

The decision by the INDIA bloc to keep certain news anchors at an arm’s-length is because some of these anchors are known to play judge, jury and executioner. News anchors are expected to be non-partisan. If they lean towards a particular party, the purpose of conducting a well-rounded debate is defeated.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Wildlife protection and AI

Poaching is one mode of crime that eludes the law as it is difficult to detect. India’s wildlife deserves a chance to flourish with the advent of Artificial Intelligence in nabbing poachers (Page 1, September 17). The system should be extended to all wildlife sanctuaries in India.

Sanath Kumar T.S.,

Thrissur, Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

letters

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US