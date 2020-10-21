Letters to the Editor — October 21, 2020

21 October 2020 00:02 IST

Have an inquiry

It is painful to read about allegations having been levelled against the seniormost puisne judge of the Supreme Court of India and who is next in line to the high office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI). One cannot allow these allegations and counter-allegations to simply be debated in public without seeking solutions. The only way is for the CJI to appoint a retired judge with outstanding credentials to conduct an inquiry into the allegations. It is needless to say that if there is no truth in the allegations, then action should follow against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

India is going through challenging times and the independence of the judiciary which is essential to ensuring the stability of democracy in the country is at stake. The Supreme Court has to act immediately to restore public confidence in the judiciary.

Advertising

Advertising

N.G.R. Prasad, D. Nagasaila,

Chennai

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s letter to the CJI, and now in the public domain, is an odd move. Does it behove a Chief Minister’s stature to be casting aspersions on the integrity of judges in such a manner? Will this not only erode faith in the judiciary but also undermine its authority? That the issue is sought to be sensationalised is all the more disconcerting.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

If there is an ‘immunity’ for judges within the system, it is out of a sincere belief that judges will be above board, uphold the sacredness of jurisprudence and deliver impartial and unquestionable judgments.

In the case of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s letter, one expects the Chief Justice of India to constitute a committee of retired judges with impeccable records to find out the truth within a short timeframe. The judge in question should submit himself before this committee for scrutiny.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

CSK sliding

It is evident that CSK is a pale shadow of ‘The team’ that won in the past. While the bowling attack was quite good, the batsmen never scored enough runs. The decline of M.S. Dhoni as a batsman has hurt the team’s performance, and most of his gambles have failed. It would be unfortunate if he is literally shoved off the stage after performing so well in the past. Such is the fickleness of Indian spectators.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

IPL 2020 has been the worst edition for CSK so far. There needs to be an overhaul. Stephen Fleming, MSD, Bravo, Watson have been fantastic over the years but they need to be realistic, So too Jadhav, Chawla and Vijay. You win some and lose some but the manner in which CSK has fallen and surrendered is shocking to say the least. CSK fans are disappointed, angry and hurt by the insipid performance.

S. Ram,

Chennai