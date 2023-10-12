Letters to The Editor — October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 11, 2023 11:08 pm IST

The Israel-Hamas war

While Israel has every right to defend its territory from acts of terror, it cannot continue to be oblivious to the negative repercussions of its policy of oppression against the Palestinian people and building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, which, no doubt, is adding fuel to the fire of discontent among Palestinians. The reign of terror unleashed by Hamas cannot be condoned. But Israel does not have the licence to kill innocent people living in Gaza under the guise of eliminating Hamas. By cutting down the supplies of all essentials to Gaza, Israel has created a humanitarian catastrophe. Concerted efforts aimed at fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for an independent Palestine could alone usher in permanent peace and stability in West Asia.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The actions by both sides, including the Israeli government’s demolition of parts of Gaza and Hamas’s threats of executing captives, are deeply troubling. While the history of this conflict is long and complex, it is crucial that the world seeks a path towards a peaceful resolution. The international community should prioritise dialogue and diplomacy as a means to end this senseless conflict. There are real people — families, children, and individuals — who deserve the right to live in peace. The cycle of violence must be broken.

Maimul Safui,

Mumbai

The war between Russia and Ukraine has already thrown the world into chaos. Now, with the new conflict, the world is going to encounter an increase in rifts, which is a serious threat to global harmony.

Jahangir Ali,

Mumbai

The conflict between Israel and Hamas shows that the peace agreements and talks between various countries and entities in the Arab world are a mirage. A few television channels are airing the news that Israel suspects the hand of Qatar and Lebanon in supporting Hamas. Keeping the pot boiling at all times seems to be the thread in this region.

Sally Devadhas,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Young leadership

Investing in girls’ rights is a moral imperative and a strategic move with profound implications for society. The report on a Chennai woman, Shreya Dharmarajan, getting a chance to become the U.K. High Commissioner for a day is a truly dignifying milestone for many girls. Creating a new generation of resilient young leaders will help tackle the complex challenges of the future.

Leshya Pruthi,

New Delhi

