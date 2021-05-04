Letters to the Editor — May 4, 2021

04 May 2021 00:02 IST

Election results

The success of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu, the Left front in Kerala, and more particularly the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal should create a sense of complacency among democratically-minded people. The people have received a breather from the divisive politics of the BJP and suppression of constitutional rights such as the right to dissent. The results have belied talk that the BJP would emerge stronger and victorious. Now, the future lies in these parties giving importance to people’s priorities and the constitutional promises including the right to health and education against the cultural agenda of the Centre. They should broaden their struggle by aligning themselves with similar forces. Therein lies the future of not only democracy but India itself.

N.G.R. Prasad, Advertising Advertising

Chennai

The Indian National Congress needs to pursue course correction. The party will now need to cling to apron strings of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and strengthen Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal’s Mamta Banerjee; not antagonise her. This is also the time for the party to sort out the issues of leadership, factionalism, ambivalence and, most significantly, accept mistakes. A Congress ‘Mukth Bharat’ would become a reality sooner or later, if the party does not make immediate amends. The blame for the lack of a strong Opposition lies squarely with the Congress.

R.G.C. Sekhar,

Secunderabad