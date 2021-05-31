Letters to the Editor — May 31, 2021

31 May 2021 00:02 IST

COVID and children

If the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic saw an uptick in child marriages and children from the lower rungs of the society being forced to work for wages, the second wave has dealt them another blow — hundreds of children being orphaned. The new coinage, ‘COVID orphans’, is a grim reminder to state authorities to take concerted measures that ensure the well-being and protection of such children. They must have a conducive environment to grow and evolve as good and responsible citizens. The authorities also need to keep constant vigil over child traffickers. Given the traumatised state of the orphaned children, they must also be provided with mental health support. They do need our empathy, kindness and protection.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

New variant

The reports, of a lockdown in China’s Guangzhou and the detection of a new COVID-19 variant in Vietnam (‘World page, May 30), are a pointer to how troublesome variants of COVID-19 can emerge in both lax and controlled situations. Virologists need to explain the worrying features of the new variant. Masks are fine, but how else should one remain even safer? We seem to be facing and dealing with a pathogen whose penchant for causing trouble seems unending.

M. Balakrishnan,

Bengaluru