Letters to the Editor — May 17, 2021

17 May 2021 00:02 IST

Gaza conflict

The world of diplomacy has so far failed to quell the worst escalation in fighting between Israel and the Palestinians. From what we read, the acts of Israel are in gross violation of human rights and various resolutions passed by the UN. Despite several countries criticising Tel Aviv, Israel continues to act with impunity. The silence of India, once a votary of international human rights, does not help the situation in West Asia.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Vaccination policy

The timing of extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine is questionable. This announcement seems more like a cover up by the government for its confused and unequal vaccination policy. It is imperative to dramatically ramp up our vaccination drive and to prevent more viral mutations which could render the vaccines ineffective. Also, with children forecast to be at risk during the third wave, if it occurs, parents need to be immunised quickly.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Endangered elephants

It appears that the measures adopted by the government are insufficient in preventing the loss of elephants on train tracks (Inside pages, “186 elephants killed on rail tracks in over 10 years”, May 15). The root cause is that tracks have been laid through elephant corridors ignoring the basic fact that elephants are migratory animals. It is essential to provide sufficiently wide and easy-to-cross pathways especially on migratory routes. The railways should think of constructing “flyover rail tracks” resting on pillars in vulnerable stretches, with the length of each such flyover ranging from half-a-kilometre to one kilometre. The cost of constructing such tracks is a comparatively less price to pay for providing elephants safe passage.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

On reading the report, “Assam elephants died in two groups 1 km apart” (May 15), I am not sure if it is common that lightning strikes down such a huge herd. The Forest Department must investigate this. Incidentally, The Hindu , on May 8, reported man-elephant conflict brewing at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Wildlife enthusiasts hope the Forest Department steps in and takes control.

Savitri C.V.,

Chennai