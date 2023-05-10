Letters to The Editor — May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated May 09, 2023 11:14 pm IST

Present-day politics

It is a pity to read about our medal winning wrestlers having to camp out on the streets begging for justice in cases of sexual harassment. The images are saddening. Is this the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” India that was promised? And look at Manipur. Divide and rule is the norm in present-day politics. India is a vast country with innumerable religions, castes, languages and ethnicities. So, it is easy to divide on any one and reap advantages. I am 79 and have never seen such distressing divisions in my life. Being power thirsty and wanting power at any cost are the cause of these evils.

K.V.P. Panicker,

Kundara, Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

Pride of Chennai and India

The BCG vaccine laboratory in Chennai (BCGVL) turns 75, a historic vaccine-producing unit and, along with its neighbouring institute, King Institute of Preventive Medicine & Research, the pride of Chennai and India. Although the private sector is a part of this space now, the identity of the BCGVL, a public sector institution, should be strengthened as a nodal institution for BCG and related activities in the country with an additional focus on research such as treating bladder cancer.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Centum

The extraordinary achievement by S. Nandhini of Tamil Nadu, a student of the commerce group who scored 600/600 in the Class 12 board exams is laudable. Nevertheless, it is a wonder how she could score a centum in English and Tamil. In the past, a score above 80 in the languages was ranked as a Herculean task. Has this generation of students become very efficient? Or has evaluation been liberalised?

K.V. Rajasekhar,

Neyveli, Tamil Nadu

A centum in English! P.C. Wren and H. Martin must be squirming in their graves. Is paper evaluation being done methodically?

Dr. R. Janakiraman,

Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT