Letters to The Editor — March 2, 2024

March 02, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

‘Drive’ for one-party rule

Since the formation of the government by the BJP in 2014, the party seems to have launched a full-fledged drive to ‘organise’ defections especially from Congress governments. There seems to be both coercive tactics and the carrot and stick policy. The aim of the BJP leadership seems to be to eliminate the Opposition, come what may, and establish a one-party regime. One has the Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh besides the election of Mayor in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation as examples. The Opposition parties should understand that there is an existential fight to save democracy.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

The Rajya Sabha elections saw the spectacle of legislators brazenly giving vent to their dissidence by cross-voting in favour of the BJP’s candidates, signifying the decline in the internal structure of the parties in the Opposition bloc. It is wrong to blame the Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘engineering and exploiting’ the internal strife in the Opposition bloc. Instead, these parties have to shift gears to gain the confidence of their cadres and face emerging challenges.

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Health and industry

The verdict against the reopening of the Vedanta Sterlite copper unit in Thoothukudi is a great victory for the people, social activists (like Professor Fatima Babu) and political leaders who were involved in this struggle for over two decades. One cannot forget the ‘gunning down of a protest’ that led to the killing of 13 people. The fight has been a long one with constant threats from vested interests.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Study on obesity rates

The Lancet study (Inside pages, March 1) confirms what is known. Work pressure, a lack of time and an advertising of ‘wrong foods’ are what make fast foods enticing. A main reason for the popularity of western junk food is that celebrities endorse these products. Policymakers should give incentives to healthy products.

Veena Shenoy,

Thane, Maharashtra

The course of life

It is ironic that Santhan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi case, breathed his last in a hospital named after the very leader whose assassination he was associated with. Life is strange.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

