Letters to the Editor — March 15, 2021

15 March 2021 00:02 IST

Cases and vaccines

While on the one hand India is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases, on the other we see vaccination targets falling. And unless the mismatch in COVID-19 vaccinations is bridged, the country may soon find itself in trouble as far as the health crisis is concerned (Page 1, “Over 60% of active COVID-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra”, March 14). Urgent steps are necessary to ramp up vaccination of vulnerable sections of the population.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

Advertising

Advertising

It is heartening to find many senior citizens participating actively in the vaccination drive. Despite various fears, these elders have demonstrated great faith in science and a profound enthusiasm for life. Such senior citizens should become the face of campaigns to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

Lalit Bhardwaj,

Vadodara, Gujarat

Job reservation

The BJP government in Haryana recently passed legislation that seeks to provide 75% of the jobs in the private sector to locals and the same has been challenged in the High Court. If this trend was disturbing enough, the election manifesto released by the DMK promises something similar. These reservations go against the provisions of the Constitution which recognise the right of every Indian to live and work in any part of the country. The courts should strike down this vote-catching mechanism which is not just ultra vires of the Constitution but also bypasses merit as a criterion for jobs in the public and private sectors.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru