Letters to the Editor — January 5, 2021

05 January 2021 00:02 IST

Approval for vaccines

While the central government is quite euphoric about the drug regulatory authority approving conditional use of two of the vaccines for COVID-19, concerns expressed by a host of independent experts questioning the process of approval post haste pending efficacy data from the vaccine’s Phase 3 trials cannot be brushed aside (Inside pages, January 4). Efficiency data is an indication of how effective the vaccine is in preventing the virus attack. According to an expert, even emergency use authorisation requires efficacy data while another says conditional approval, even for emergency-use authorisation, is in breach of the regulator’s draft guidance in respect of safety data. This could possibly lead to people losing confidence in the regulatory system. While the drum-beating over the approval might have had the effect of temporarily muting the noise and fury of the farmers’ protests, it would be imprudent for the government to divert the attention from this issue for political expediency.

S.K. Choudhury, Advertising Advertising

Bengaluru

Why this hurry? Is the government of India itching to earn some recognition now that a few western countries have given their approval to some vaccines?

It would be a good decision if the government also makes public on what reactions can be expected following vaccination.

To instil confidence, the first vaccine must be given “live” on TV to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Health Minister, and the Leader of the Opposition. Observing their post-vaccine health condition will enable greater success.

Baru Rajendra Prasad,

Hyderabad

One fails to comprehend the precise import of the terms ‘restricted use’, ‘emergency use’ and also the clarification of the Union Health Minister that ‘recipients would be tracked and monitored as if they are on trial’. Such disclaimers could dampen the euphoria generated over the approval to the much-awaited vaccines.

We could have waited a few months more to arrive at a fool proof stage, as the country has recovered to a great extent as far as the pandemic and the economy are concerned. The apprehension is more so since the vaccines would be received, to start with, by health-care and front line workers who are in the forefront of the struggle against the pandemic.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The stand taken by certain political parties to criticise the move is only causing the spread of phobia of different kinds. Dedicated medical research teams have been working tirelessly to prevent a further escalation of the pandemic. A highly sensitive health-related issue should not be politicised.

S.K. Gupta,

New Delhi

Popular front

There is no doubt that the federal spirit in India has been shattered and the writer (Editorial page, “Time to resurrect a popular front”, January 4) is correct in identifying the need for a popular front. A strong national front with firm understanding is needed to restore the balance between the Centre and States. A new political instrument for governability is a good suggestion.

V.K. Narayanan,

Chennai

Transfat levels

Trans fatty acids are an unhealthy part of the hydrogenation of oils that are a part of junk foods. With a rise in non-communicable diseases due to a stress-filled routine and craving for ‘online’ ordered foods, people must be aware of the dangers of an unhealthy lifestyle. The ill-effects of fast foods should be highlighted with warning labels such as those on cigarette packs

Dr. V.S. Sindhuri,

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh