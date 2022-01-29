Letters to the Editor — January 29, 2022

29 January 2022 00:02 IST

Exercise caution

The front page report (January 28) is even more reason for utmost caution. The weakening of COVID-19 is great news, but it persists for many. Reports from Europe and other countries suggest that they are going back to normal life. However, the situation is very different in India. It is difficult to come to a conclusion based on numbers alone. There is also under-reporting and unreported self-testing. There are even reports suggesting new variants. The Government’s moves must be in alignment with the ICMR and other medical bodies.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

A bogey

Having nothing concrete up their sleeve to make inroads into the vote bank of Tamil Nadu and win the hearts of Tamil voters, leaders of the BJP have now taken up the bogey of conversion by Christians. The case of a girl student in Thanjavur ending her life is being used by the party to derive political mileage out of it by levelling strange allegations. The Tamil Nadu government should clamp down on attempts to create disharmony among the peace-loving people of the State.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Now, privatised

Air India’s saga of distress may be over now (Page 1, January 28) and this could be cause for hope. But, at the same time, it has been deeply saddening to see the downfall of the majestic carrier of India as a result of faulty decisions made by various governments at the Centre. The travel space now is crowded with many private airlines. It is up to the Tatas to ensure that passengers can reminisce the Air India of the good old days.

K.R. Hari Karthikeyan,

Theni, Tamil Nadu

The entire story must serve as a lesson for the managements of other public sector companies — how such undertakings, large and small, should not be allowed to go sick. Ensuring utmost efficiency at all levels, avoiding wasteful expenditure, making certain that customer trust is never lost and pursuing innovation are the main ingredients for success. The Air India-Tata story should also not become a precedent for the Government to sell more public sector units on the plea that they are loss-making. There is a place for well-run public sector units in India’s business landscape.

S. Nallasivan,

Tirunelvei, Tamil Nadu