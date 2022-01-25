Letters to the Editor — January 25, 2022

25 January 2022 00:02 IST

Netaji’s legacy

It is a bit surprising that the spotlight has moved to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the manner it has (Inside pages, “Many freedom fighters recognised now: PM”, January 24). Netaji would never have accepted Hindutva as is being propagated now. Netaji’s Azad Hind Fauj comprised Hindus, Christians and Muslims. Once again, those in charge of the governance of this nation seem to be proceeding with adventures of a quixotic kind.

Achuthakrishnan M. Variath, Advertising Advertising

Mudappulur, Palakkad, Kerala

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose embodies three qualities that make him immortal — strategic intelligence, courage, and leadership. Unfortunately, his contributions and that of the Azad Hind Fauj have not been given their due. The Government’s move to have his statue erected eventually is a great tribute.

Tarun Patidar,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

A new tune

A needless and distasteful controversy has arisen over the decision of the Government to replace ‘Abide with me’ with ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ at the Beating Retreat ceremony this year. ‘Abide with me’ is a part of traditions that were a carry-over from a colonial era. Much has changed and the Indian tune to replace it is vastly popular with a multitude of Indians. It is eminently suitable for a ceremonial military occasion. It is time to give ‘Abide with me’ a quiet burial. It can continue to abide with us in memory.

Ravindra Ramarao,

Bengaluru

R. Nagaswamy

R. Nagaswamy was a walking encyclopedia with a humble approach to the commoner and the elite alike. He was also instrumental in reviving the Naatya performances in temples in Tamil Nadu in 1982. Being one of the advisory board members, I had the privilege of working with him to find an appropriate name for the temple festivals. When I suggested the name ‘Naatyaanjali’, he was overjoyed to accept it and start the festival in Chidambaram with a repertoire I had choreographed in 1968. The Naatya fraternity owes a great deal to this gentleman of vision and integrity.

V.P. Dhananjayan,

Chennai