Letters to the Editor — January 13, 2022

13 January 2022 00:16 IST

Election time will always be a harvesting time for politicians to grab money and power by jumping from one party to the other. Hitherto the Congress party has been the most affected party with resignations and defections of senior leaders. Now it is the turn of BJP, in Uttar Pradesh, that received a severe blow by the resignation of senior Minister and a powerful OBC leader, Swami Prasad Maurya. (Page 1,"In blow to BJP ahead of polls, senior Minister quits U.P.govt.", January 12). One thing has become very clear by this development that people, especially in Uttar Pradesh, are eagerly looking for a change as they have become fed up with BJP's divisive and communal hatred policies. People have become wiser now to think of their future. They will not be deceived anymore with empty slogans of misgovernance.They want a government that cares for the people's welfare and not the one that cares its own agenda.

Yours Sincerely,

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai