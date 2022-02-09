Letters to the Editor — February 9, 2022

09 February 2022 00:02 IST

Counter point

It is amusing that the nearly 100 minute long reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the President’s Address in the Lok Sabha accuses the Opposition Congress party of promoting division in the country in addition to labelling it as the leader of ‘tukde tukde [break-up]’ gang (Page 1, February 8). It is the Bharatiya Janata Party that is dividing the country on the basis of religion and language and pursuing divisive policies. It is the BJP government that is initiating steps to destroy the federal and democratic set-up of India. It would be pertinent to mention the speech made by Congress leader Anand Sharma in the Rajya Sabha: “... the country belongs to all”. (Inside pages, February 8).

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The objective of the nearly 100 minute long speech seems to prove the age-old maxim of giving someone a bad name. From that exalted position that he holds, and in the ‘Temple of Democracy’, it does not behove the stature of a tall leader to ‘pick and choose’ extracts from Nehru’s speeches out of context and try to make justifications. He should have refrained from stooping so low.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

The pointed remarks against the Congress Party’s subversive attempts in trying to capitalise on national woes for its survival are apt. The Congress must learn to take the Prime Minister’s comments in the right spirit.

B. Gurumurthy,

Madurai