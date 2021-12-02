Letters to the Editor — December 2, 2021

02 December 2021 00:02 IST

House business

The problem with the running of Parliament starts with the ruling party denying an opportunity to the Opposition to raise issues in the august House (Page 1, December 1). But this is a familiar story as whoever occupies the seat of power ensures that this script continues. It is abominable that the ruling and the Opposition parties have cast democratic norms to the wind. The very idea that Parliament is meant to discuss and debate issues is being forgotten. The Opposition should realise that creating a ruckus is no civilised way to draw the attention of the Chair and the ruling party. The Opposition should end this practice of rushing to the well; one can protest more effectively from one’s seat. In the case of the 12 Rajya Sabha members, while the ruckus they created during the monsoon session is condemnable, they could have been suspended for some time; suspension for the entire winter session is a disproportionately punitive action.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

If the Opposition decides to stay away from the entire session, it will only reveal their non-cooperation. In general, these should be the terms to follow: discuss without disruption; do not oppose without delegation; determine without degradation; derive without deviation.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

Follow rules, caution

The abrupt emergence of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, Omicron, is hugely challenging for health services. Though people are quite familiar with precautions in terms of infection prevention, there seems to be an air of carelessness returning. Neither one or both doses of vaccines guarantee 100% protection. Appropriate behaviour has to be followed by one and all. There is a need to bring back restrictions on gatherings.

Ravi Bhushan,

Kurukshetra, Haryana

As the reactions of governments around the world show, we could be getting back to square one as lockdowns, travel bans, quarantine and wearing masks loom large. Booster jabs must be thought of.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Vaccine equity is the issue of paramount importance. The Indian government must be on the alert and prepare the country’s health infrastructure for any emergency situations. Past experiences should help.

Priyanshu Sharma,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

It is encouraging that States are alert to the need to follow guidelines besides highlighting the importance of vaccination. It is left to the public now to cooperate.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Contempt of court

The report, “Semi-naked man appears at virtual hearing, court fumes” December 1), goes to show the state of affairs in India. I have never laughed so much in my 62 years after reading a report! I wonder what is in store for the person.

Joy K.V.,

Kodakara, Thrissur, Kerala