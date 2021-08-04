Letters to the Editor — August 4, 2021

04 August 2021 00:02 IST

‘Unconstitutional’ laws

It is deplorable that the law enforcement agencies themselves have been transgressing the constitutional provisions by registering cases under ‘non-existing’ Sections (Page 1, “SC questions States on cases under 66A”, August 3). Under these circumstances, what can the ordinary citizen do except wait for years on end for his case to come up for hearing? It is a mystery how courts are sending the accused to remand under these Sections without initial enquiry, and also without observing whether the Sections invoked exist in the Statute book or not. Technology can be fruitfully utilised to ensure that cases are not registered under Sections repealed by Parliament or declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of India. All police stations may be computerised, including the registration of cases. A software programme may be developed, loaded with all the existing Sections of the law, with a provision not to accept registration of cases under Sections not provided in the system. All police stations in each State should be connected to a central server and the software should be updated as and when a law is enacted, a Section is modified/repealed by Parliament or a Section is declared unconstitutional by the Court.

Parliament disrupted

The disruptions to the Rajya Sabha for the tenth consecutive day show that the ruling dispensation is no different from previous regimes in taking a confrontationist approach towards the Opposition, hiding behind adjournments and running away from its responsibility in taking up issues that the Members of House want the Government to discuss (Inside pages, “In RS, Oppn. raises Pegasus, farm bills”, August 3). As the Lower House is running on tax-payers’ money, the onus is on those who run the country to see to it that it transacts business, runs smoothly and does not fritter away public money in this manner. One wonders why the Prime Minister who is an orator and talks on a myriad issues in his ‘Mann ki baat’ radio broadcast, is now silent on Pegasus and the controversial farm laws. This does not bode well for an elected government that is supposed to be answerable not only to the people of this country but also to the elected representatives.

Dispute resolution

The erstwhile Mizo hills district of Assam became the Mizoram Union Territory, and after a few years, it became a full-fledged State. Old revenue maps of Assam showing district boundaries as well as other revenue records of Assam, should be consulted to resolve the present day Assam-Mizoram boundary dispute. It is very unfortunate that the police and the people of both States were embroiled in a dispute. I served as a General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) Officer) during 1973-77 on a major section of the Silchar-Aizawl road, that is from Bhaga Bazaar (in Assam) right up to Kawnpui (beyond Kolasib in Mizoram). The inter-State border was considered to be where the hill section starts (near about Vairengte village). It was absolutely peaceful then.

