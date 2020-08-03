Letters to the Editor — August 3, 2020

03 August 2020 00:02 IST

Israeli research in India

The partnership between India and Israel to evaluate rapid (in “less than 30 seconds”) COVID-19 testing technologies (Page 1, ‘Special’ – “ICMR fast-tracks approvals for Israeli research coordinated by DRDO”, August 2) sets an example for those countries battling each other with individual vaccines and technologies in the hope of winning the race. “Vaccine Nationalism” is now a trending term. The need is for such international collaborations, especially with an aim to helping the less advanced and poorer nations.

Vishal Dabas,

New Delhi

The coordination by the DRDO will help provide credence and accountability. It is time for all to shed differences as this is a united fight against a common and unseen enemy. As saliva is the best medium to detect the virus, it is imperative to find a standard medium for transport. International guidelines should be mandatory for all protocols regarding testing and antigen detection. If done well, this idea can be significant step in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Thayineri, Payyanur, Kerala

The undue haste with which the Indian Council of Medical Research has expedited approvals to help Israel is worrisome. Material transfer agreements (MTA) have to pass through the stipulated regulatory body’s approval. Although this is to do with COVID-19 research, one hopes that these approvals were not waived or overlooked due to governmental pressure. Issues such as these have to be looked into by regulatory watchdogs as they involve the transfer of sensitive data and a sharing of biological material.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan politics

The political happenings in Rajasthan are a mockery of democracy (Page 1, “In U-turn, Gehlot now ready to accept rebels”, August 2). The so-called Congress high command does not seem to be there in action to ‘resolve’ the crisis. The Governor’s action/inaction also raises questions. In a solution, there has to be end to ‘resort’ politics and a new law passed in order to come down heavily on defection.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai